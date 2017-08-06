Donegal's abundant seafood shines through at memorable night in Leghowney

The now legendary Leghowney Seafood night on Friday night was just that, with those in attendance were treated to a veritable feast of seafood.

The event was sold out with over 140 people in attendance.

The food was prepared by chef Zach Gallagher and served by members of the Leghowney committee.

The committee want to say a special thanks to Alastair McCrea of Starcrest Seafoods for his contribution.

The food of course was followed by wonderful music and the night was, yet again, a firm indicator of the superb community spirit there is in the Leghowney area and the ability of locals to put on events that are hugely popular with all and presented so professionally.

A packed night in Leghowney. Photo Vincent Callaghan.

Well done to hard working chef Zach Gallagher and all involved in the food preparation - it’s been a good time for Zach lately - he recently completed a HDip in Tourism Destination Marketing in LYIT Killybegs.

Zach has also just been announced as the head judge in Ireland's Top Foodie Destination 2017 in association with the Restaurants Association of Ireland and FBD Insurance.

Megan, Kristina, Tanya & Amanda at the Seafood night. Photo Vincent Callaghan.

Maura Canney, May Gillen, Grace Geary, Pauric Farragher, Sean Farragher, Frank Martin, Eamonn Canney.

Photo Vincent Callaghan.