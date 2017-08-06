NEWS
Donegal to host the All Ireland Rowing Championships for the second successive year
Donegal is to host the All Ireland Rowing Championships for the second successive year.
Donegal Bay Rowing Club will be hosting the All Ireland Rowing Championships at the Lakeside Centre in Ballyshannon over three days commencing on Friday, August 18th.
The event, at the same venue, last year was judged an outstanding success by both
team, this number swells to over 5000 attendees for the three days.
In tandem with the Ballyshannon
Sunday 20th from 12.00 noon. This year the inaugural Dragon Boat regatta will be the highlight of the festival at the pier and will commence at 2.00pm.
The
there will be a spectacular fireworks display.
Donegal Bay Rowing Club chairman, Seamus Maguire is the driving force in bringing rowing in the North West onto the national stage.
After last year's All Ireland, the club decided to channel all its resources into what
The strategy involved an indoor training
A winter boat was stationed in Donegal and on the
The culmination of these efforts has resulted in the Donegal Bay club being represented in nine race categories with twelve crews in this year's All Ireland.
