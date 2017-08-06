News
Motorcyclist killed in Co Leitrim collision
A man in his 30s was killed when his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Mohill
Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which took the life of a motorcyclist in Co. Leitrim on Saturday.
A man in his 30s was killed when his motorcycle was in collision with a car at Cloonchair, Mohill at 11.20am.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.
The deceased motorcyclist has not been named yet.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on