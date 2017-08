This morning has started wet as dawn broke, but the showers in the morning will give way to drier spells, but it's a day when you could get caught, so keep the brolly handy.

Temperatures are a few degrees below normal for the time of year today at 16 degrees, winds very light.

Tonight you can expect long clear spells and some isolated showers.

Monday will be a bright day with sunny spells and occasional showers.