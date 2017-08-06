Stylish night in west Donegal for Randox Ball

As the 50th Mary From Dungloe Festival moves up through the gears with the crowning cabaret taking place tonight there was another wonderful night of glamour last night at the Randox Gala Ball which was held in the Waterfront Hotel.

The Marys with their escorts were there and Daniel and Majella were joined by Moya Doherty of Riverdance fame on what was a very stylish night.

Sunday's programme is a hectic one, after mass this morning at 11am in St Cróna's Church there is the annual tree planting ceremony; the carnival parade is to start at 2.30pm and tonight from 7.30pm Ionad Spóirt na Rosann hosts the Crowning Cabaret in association with the Cope Dungloe.

The finalists in the Mary from Dungloe Inernational Festival arrive with their escorts to the Gala Ball in the Waterfront Hotel on Saturday night. INDD 0708 Ball 1 MVB Photo Matt Britton.

The crowning cabaret will be compered by none other than Daniel O'Donnell and if all goes to time, the 2017 Mary from Dungloe will be presented to the crowds at midnight on the main stage in Dungloe.

Festival organisers must be very pleased with the huge attendances at all the key events while the on street entertainment has attracted vast numbers of people, ensuring that this very special 50th anniversary festival is a an outstanding success.

Once a Mary, always a Mary. Eva Ní Dhoibhlinn who will be handing over her crown this evening is joined by friends and family at the Randox Gala Ball on Saturday night in he Waterfront. INDD 0708 Ball 3 MVB Photo Matt Britton.