Appeal for bank holiday vigilance in Donegal after five burglaries in five days

Gardaí in Donegal are warning householders and businesses to be vigilant after five burglaries in one Garda district in the last five days.

Two homes in Letterkenny and one in Ballybofey were targeted, as well as two commercial premises.

The burglaries at the three homes all were carried out on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

In all cases doors were forced open to gain entry and cash was taken.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan appealed for the public to be vigilant and security conscious ahead of and over the bank holiday weekend.

“People may be in holiday mode but they need to security conscious and make sure doors and windows are locked and the alarm is on. People, need to be vigilant.

“Commercial business should also ensure that their CCTV is working and and that they take security measures when locking up.”