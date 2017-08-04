Mary from Dungloe contestants visit Randox company

After a night of high fashion at the Waterfront Hotel it was yet another early start for the contestants in this year’s 50th Anniversary of the Mary from Dungloe Festival.

On the road at 9 am the young ladies paid a visit to the Randox Plant in Dungloe where they were given a tour of the operation and an insight into the importance of the company to this Gaeltacht in area in terms of employment and their contribution to research.

Randox Teoranta’s facility in Dungloe is a cutting-edge life-science and engineering research and manufacturing centre and has ambitious plans to increase employment in the area.

They have long been associated with the Mary from Dungloe Festival and have sponsored the Gala Ball now for many years.

Some of the Mary From Dungloe contestants pictured this morning during a tour of the Randox company this morning.