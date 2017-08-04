Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, August 4th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Johnny Conlon, Killult, Falcarragh

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Johnny Conlon, Killult, Falcarragh.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 11am today, Friday, August 4th.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, August 6th, going to Christ the King Church Gortahork, for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm on Friday, August 4th, and Saturday, August 5th.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Ann Duncan (née Crawford), Druminor, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Ann Duncan, née Crawford, Druminor, Buncrana.

Reposing at her own residence, Druminor, Buncrana, and leaving at 1.15pm today, Friday, going to Christ Church, Main Street, Buncrana, for 2pm service, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Association.

House private from 10pm to 10am.

Samuel James (Sammy) Johnston, Crieve Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully, at the Donegal Hospice, of Samuel James (Sammy) Johnston, Crieve Glebe, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, 5th August, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time, please, from 11pm until 11am and on morning of the funeral.

Peggy Kerr, Bridget’s Terrace, Eastend, Bundoran

The death has taken place suddenly, at her residence, of Peggy Kerr, Bridget’s Terrace, Eastend, Bundoran.

Reposing Thursday, from 3pm to 9pm and today, Friday, from 12 noon to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea at 11.30am to arrive for 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran.

Family flowers only. Donations to RNLI, Bundoran. Family time only on Saturday morning, please.

Margaret Rowley, née McGlinchey, Corveen, Donegal town

The death has taken place peacefully, in Castlebar University Hospital, of Margaret Rowley, née Mc Glinchey, Corveen, Donegal town.

Remains reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Donegal Hospital, from 5pm until 7pm today, Friday, and then to St Agatha’s Church, Clar for 7:30pm.

Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar at 11am on Saturday with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Eric McElhinney, Tirhomin, Milford

The death has taken place of Eric McElhinney, Tirhomin, Milford.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Thursday.

Funeral Service at 1pm on Saturday in Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart, followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation or Tearfund, care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member. House private each day from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Oisin Gilmore, Meenacrieve, Annagry

The death has taken place of Oisin Gilmore, age 35 years, Meenacrieve, Annagry.

His remains will repose at his mother Maura’s home, Main Street, Annagry from 1pm on Thursday, August 3rd.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 5th, in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.

House strictly private until 1pm, Thursday, 3rd August. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Annagry Day Centre, c/o any family member or Steven O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Breid Boyle, née McLoone, Mallaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place of Breid Boyle, née McLoone, late of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at her late residence in Mullaghduff from 4pm, Wednesday, August 2nd, and from 10am Thursday, August 3rd. House private 10pm to 10am daily.

Removal to Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass on Friday, August 4th, arriving at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining ceremony.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Dungloe Community Hospital.

John Granaghan, Bridget’s Terrace, Bundoran

The death has occurred of John “Unkie” Granaghan, late of 21 Bridget’s Terrace, Bundoran.

His remains reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, August 2nd, from 11am to 9pm. Removal of remains on Thursday morning at 10:30am to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please. Donations to North West Hospice, C/o Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, 071 98 41397.

