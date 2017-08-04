North West Simon Community seeks Donegal volunteers for 'Sleep out'

The annual Sleep Out 2017 in aid of the local homeless charity North West Simon Community will take place on Fri, 6th October in Letterkenny and Sligo.

This event is part of Simon Week, a national awareness campaign running from Monday, October 2nd to Sunday, October 8th.

North West Simon Community said that the number of homeless people had now reached a “record high” and while rough sleeping represents the most severe form of homelessness, the majority of people who are homeless or experiencing homelessness in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo are not immediately identifiable as homeless.

People may be staying in emergency or temporary accommodation, on social housing lists or waiting in vain for affordable private rental accommodation to become available. A spokesperson for the North West Simon Community said they are the unofficial or “hidden homeless” – people with no fixed residence who are sofa-surfing or relying on the goodwill of families and friends.

The North West Simon Community are urging businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals from all walks of life to sign up today for the Sleep Out.

North West Simon Community worked with 186 families and individuals in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo in 2016.

You must be over 18 years to take part in the annual Sleep Out. Each participant will receive a personalised certificate and go home with the satisfaction that they have helped make a difference to their local Simon Community.

Once a participant signs up and meets the fundraising team, they will receive a fundraising pack which will provide details of the event and include a sponsorship card.

For more information, visit the North West Simon Community Facebook page.