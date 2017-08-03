Donegal man (20) charged with dangerous driving causing death

A 20-year-old Donegal man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Seosamh McGonigle of Glackmore, Muff appeared at Letterkenny District Court today charged with causing the death of John Hegarty at Carnashannagh, Burnfoot on July 12th, 2015.

Garda Gerard Vaughan of Burnfoot Garda station told Judge Deirdre Gearty that he arrested McGonigle this morning by arrangement.

He said McGonigle made no reply when charged.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan said there was no Garda objection to bail.

McGonigle was released on bail on condition that he surrender his passport, lodge €1,000 and sign on every Saturday at Buncrana Garda station.

The case was adjourned until September 14th at Buncrana District Court.