A 'Phantom' for Donegal

Donegal Youth Musical Theatre will present "Phantom Of The Opera" at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny from Thursday, August 10th, to Saturday, August 12th, at 7.30pm nightly.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber adaptation of the novel by Gaston Leroux contains lots of well-known musical theatre standards, including "Masquerade" and "Music Of The Night".

Tickets are €15 for adults, €8 for under 18s, available from An Grianan on 074 9120777 or online at www.angrianan.com.