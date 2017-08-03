Grants announced for Donegal Gaeltacht theatre

The Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair is to receive €20,000 in grants to purchase equipment for the Gaeltacht theatre.

Joe McHugh, TD, minister of state, said Minister Heather Humphreys, TD, has sanctioned the maximum €20,000 to the amharclann as part of an overall €28,000 investment at the theatre.

“The committee which had the vision to bring this wonderful theatre back to life desperately needed new staging equipment,” Minister of State McHugh said.

Minister of State McHugh officially re-opened the recently refurbished amharclann in March, following a nearly €500,000 investment from the Department of the Gaeltacht.

A new cafe in the theatre complements the programme of arts and culture on the amharclann stage, bringing local people and visitors to the theatre on a daily basis.

“It was was wonderful to see the theatre open and being used by the local community, but it was clear new stage lights, sound equipment and other items were needed to allow all those who perform at the Amharclann to give their best,” Minister of State McHugh said.

He said that currently a lot of equipment has to be hired in for shows, and this grant will save that expense in the future.

The funding is being awarded under Stream 3 of the Arts and Culture Capital scheme, which is targeted at small arts voluntary organisations, and Minister of State McHugh said he expected a second round of funding from the stream to be announced in a few weeks’ time.

“Under this Government, Minister Humphreys is investing heavily in the arts in County Donegal, as witnessed by large funding announcements to culture and arts projects in Letterkenny (An Grianán and Donegal County Museum), Ballyshannon (The Abbey Arts Centre) and Lifford (Old Courthouse) earlier this year, when €450,000 was allocated,” Minister of State McHugh said.