Gardaí in Donegal seeking witnesses to alleged hit-and-run

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to a reported hit-and-run collision in Milford yesterday.

A car was alleged to have driven the wrong way up part of a one-way street in the town on Wednesday afternoon and collided with a number of parked cars.

The incident is understood to have taken place between 3.30 and 3.45pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 2nd.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking any witnesses or anyone whose car may have been affected in the incident to come forward.

The vehicle has been described as a navy-coloured car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf. Gardaí are also checking CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged incident or whose vehicle may have been affected is asked to contact Milford gardaí on 074 915 3060.