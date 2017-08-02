€80,000 funding resurfacing of Ballyshannon's Upper Main Street

Funding of €80,000 has been awarded for the resurfacing of Upper Main Street in Ballyshannon.

The works will include the resurfacing of a large section of Upper Main Street on approach to Bishop Street and will also include footpath refurbishment from Dorrian’s Hotel along Upper Main Street.

Fine Gael Donegal county councillor Barry O’Neill has welcomed the funding announcement.

“I am pleased that Donegal County Council roads department have made available €80,000 for the resurfacing of Main Street in Ballyshannon, “ Cllr O’Neill said.

“I have raised this area for improvements in conjunction with the Ballyshannon Business Chamber over the last number of years and I am pleased to announce that works will now be undertaken under contract for Donegal County Council.

“The Main Street and footpath works will be undertaken in the final quarter of this year and are very much welcome in Ballyshannon and further government funded environmental improvement plans for Ballyshannon town Centre are currently in planning stage and I am confident that this work will complement those plans in the very near future,” Cllr. O’Neill said.

“The street improvements scheme allows for greater flexibility and discretion by council members to have a direct input into where funding from the scheme can be spent.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the roads staff and roads engineers at Donegal County Council.”