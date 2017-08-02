Donegal tourism to make USA drive in August

This August will see Donegal reach across the Atlantic Ocean to extend a big Céad Mile Fáilte to the USA.

As part of its ongoing marketing campaign aimed at increasing its ever-growing visitor numbers to the county, Donegal Tourism along with Harvey’s Point with Support from Tourism Ireland will embark on a highly-anticipated trade mission to the States.

The delegation intends to engage with major American Tour Operators and Irish Diaspora in three States, including the largest ethnic festival in the world.

The trip will take in the cities of New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee and is open to all those from the Donegal Diaspora in the US.



