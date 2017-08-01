Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, August 1st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



John Granaghan, Bridget’s Terrace, Bundoran

The deaths has occurred of John “Unkie” Granaghan, late of 21 Bridget’s Terrace, Bundoran.

His remains reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, August 2nd, from 11am to 9pm. Removal of remains on Thursday morning at 10:30am to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am Mass.

Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please. Donations to North West Hospice, C/o Conlon and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, 071 98 41397.



Joseph Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Gallagher, late of Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Removal is from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest this evening, Tuesday August 1st, at 6pm going to his late residence on Lower Main Street.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 10am Thursday 3rd August, followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am. Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.



Patrick “Packie” McLaughlin, Clonbrosk, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry of Patrick Joseph “Packie” McLaughlin, “Whitephile”, formerly of Greenacres, Clonbrosk, Buncrana.

Removal leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening August 2nd at 6.45pm going to St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry, for Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 3rd, at 10am, followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast at 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ward 3, Altnagelvin Hospital.

Dr Tim McBride, Long Lane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dr Tim McBride, Long Lane, Letterkenny, retired consultant psychiatrist, Donegal Mental Health Services.

His remains are in repose at his home. Removal from there at 5 pm on Tuesday, August 1st, to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, to repose overnight for 10 am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 2nd, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10 pm until 11 am.



Bernard Ward, Doohery

The death has taken place at Tallaght Hospital of Bernard Ward, Dublin and formerly of Classey, Doohery.

His remains will repose at his home from Tuesday, from 11am until 8pm.

Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday (August 1st) at 11am in the Church of the Devine Mercy, Balgady, Lucan followed by burial in Bohernabrenna Cemetery, Co. Dublin.

Martha Jane Connor, Pransallath, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin hospital of Martha Jane Connor, née Gamble, formerly of Pransallath, St. Johnston.

Funeral leaving her late home 22 Dunnbane Gardens, Caw, on Wednesday, August 2, at 1.30pm followed by a service in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Ballyowen cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to Foyle Hospice care of Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, on Hunter Spencer Rd Derry BT47 6AG.



John McLaughlin, Inch Island and Fahan

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of John McLaughlin, late of The Field, Moress, Inch Island and formerly the proprietor of The Cyclist Rest Bar in Fahan.

His remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home.

Removal on Wednesday evening, August 2nd, at 7pm going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 3rd, at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake is strictly private please at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only.



Mary B. O’Donnell, Corkey, Manorcunningham

The sudden death has taken place at her late residence of Mary B. O’Donnell, late of 194 Corkey in Manorcunningham.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday evening August 1st at 5.30, going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning August 2nd at 11am, with interment afterward to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Sinead Ayres, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

The deaths has occurred of Sinead Ayres, née Moloney, late of 25 Lawn Park, Ballyshannon.

She is reposing at the home of Thomas Ayres, 55 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon from 11am on Wednesday, August 2nd until 10pm.

Arriving at Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired, to the I.C.U Unit, Sligo University Hospital, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member. Family Time on Thursday morning.

