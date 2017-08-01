Letterkenny man head of new planning consultants office

A Letterkenny man is the director of a new north west office for planning consultants Turley, which has opened in Derry.

Brian Kelly is a director of the company and is leading up the new office.

He has worked on several major projects including the Titanic Quarter, Odyssey Millennium project and Altnagelvin Hospital’s Radiotherapy Unit.

He said: "As a resident of the North West, I am delighted Turley is investing in a new office. This demonstrates a further commitment to our clients operating in the North West cross border region. We are responding to their demand, and a recognised opportunity to use planning to catalyse investments and deliver projects."

and Altnagelvin Hospital’s Radiotherapy Unit.