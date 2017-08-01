Mixed conditions ahead for Donegal weather today, Tuesday, August 1st

There are reports heavy rain has caused a lot of surface water to build up in the Barnesmore Gap area this morning and motorists are advised to drive carefully in this area of South Donegal.

A brighter start in many parts of the county but there is a chance of heavy showers later in the day.

Temperatures between 16 to 19 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes.

A small craft warning is in effect along the Donegal coast.