Mixed conditions ahead for Donegal weather today, Tuesday, August 1st

Motorists urged caution due to surface water

There are reports heavy rain has caused a lot of surface water to build up in the Barnesmore Gap area this morning and motorists are advised to drive carefully in this area of South Donegal.
A brighter start in many parts of the county but there is a chance of heavy showers later in the day.
Temperatures between 16 to 19 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes.
A small craft warning is in effect along the Donegal coast.