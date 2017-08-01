Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, August 1st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Dr Tim McBride, Long Lane, Letterkenny

- Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon

- Bernard Ward, Doohery

- Martha Jane Connor, Pransallath, St. Johnston

Dr Tim McBride, Long Lane, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Dr Tim McBride, Long Lane, Letterkenny, retired consultant psychiatrist, Donegal Mental Health Services.



His remains are in repose at his home. Removal from there at 5 pm on Tuesday, August 1st, to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, to repose overnight for 10 am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 2nd, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



Family time please from 10 pm until 11 am.



Bernard Ward, Doohery

The death has taken place at Tallaght Hospital of Bernard Ward, Dublin and formerly of Classey, Doohery.

His remains will repose at his home today, Monday, July 31, from 6pm until 8pm and tomorrow, Tuesday, from 11am until 8pm.

Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday (August 1st) at 11am in the Church of the Devine Mercy, Balgady, Lucan followed by burial in Bohernabrenna Cemetery, Co. Dublin.



Martha Jane Connor, Pransallath, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin hospital of Martha Jane Connor, née Gamble, formerly of Pransallath, St. Johnston.

Funeral leaving her late home 22 Dunnbane Gardens, Caw, on Wednesday, Augustv 2, at 1.30pm followed by a service in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Ballyowen cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to Foyle Hospice care of Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, on Hunter Spencer Rd Derry BT47 6AG

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.