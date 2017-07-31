Donegal singing star Daniel O'Donnell gets a shock in Crolly

This afternoon Daniel O'Donnell arrived at O'Donnell's in Crolly in his crimson red Ferrari only to be met by Garda Coll who immediately placed her handcuffs on the singer -- ensuring that he would remain for the day!

It was all part of a fun day in Crolly.

Stephen O'Donnell and his family were celebrating the 30th birthday of their business at O'Donnell's Mace in Crolly and they we're joined in the celebrations by among others Daniel, Moya, Rory McSorley, Manus Kelly, Gary Gamble, Anthony Molloy and up to 1,000 guests.

Truly an afternoon of great music, song and dance with a wealth of activities for all the family.

Crolly has a wonderful community spirit epitomised by today's great event which was enjoyed by all.

