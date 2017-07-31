Warning after dangerous jellyfish found on Donegal beach

A warning has been issued by the coastguard in Donegal after a dangerous jellyfish was washed up on a beach in the county.

Mulroy Coast guard issued the warning after a lion's mane jellyfish was washed up on Downings Beach on Sunday evening.

The lion's mane is the largest species of jellyfish and its long tentacles can cause severe pain and anaphylactic shock.

The coastguard has warned public to be cautious, stay clear of the jellyfish and report any further sightings to beach lifeguards.