Man needed more than €10,000 worth of dental treatment after Donegal assault

A man needed more than €10,000 worth of dental treatment after being set upon by a gang waving planks of wood.

The row happened after two groups left the Arena 7 complex in Letterkenny.

A court heard how an alleged racist remark towards one of the groups ended up in a melee in which a number of people suffered serious injuries.

Four members of one of the groups appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court and were fined a total of €30,000 and all were given suspended jail sentences.

Darrell McDermott (25) of Cluain Ard, Letterkenny; Shane Kerr (25) of Slieve Snacht Close, Letterkenny, Daniel Patterson (26) of Fairgreen Hill, Letterkenny and Daniel Maymay (23) of Celtic Apartments, Letterkenny pleaded guilty to charges connected to an attack on a group of people at Middle Road and Orchard Grove, Letterkenny on August 30th, 2013.

Another group had also left Arena 7 and there were claims that a racist remark was made to Mr Maymay who is from the Philippines.

The case had been adjourned for a year to see if the group of four would come to any further Garda attention.

Judge John Aylmer heard that members of the group picked up timber and used them as weapons in two separate attacks on the other group.

The victims denied claims that any racist remarks had been made at any stage.

Gardaí said CCTV footage showed Maymay ran over to confront the second group and later claimed to gardaí that he had heard someone shout a racist comment at him.

There was no sound recording on the CCTV so it could not be determined if remarks were heard.

McDermott and Patterson approached the group and CCTV showed Kerr picking up a piece of timber.

The situation appeared to settle down but shortly after the group of the accused could be seen chasing after the first group. Three of the four were seen carrying what was described as fence posts.

Kerr struck Liam McLaughlin on the head and he was knocked unconscious. John Kavanagh received a broken arm after being struck by a wooden post, an assault that Kerr and McDermott admitted to.

Sean O Fearraigh received a blow to the face with a wooden post which left him with serious injuries to his face and mouth including broken and missing teeth.

Defence barrister for McDermott, Peter Nolan, said his client heard shouting from the other group of 'nigger' and 'black bastard' which were aimed at Maymay.

“Something must have sparked the situation,” Mr. Nolan said. “It does not justify it, but it might explain to the court why.”

Kerr told gardaí he heard racist comments and then picked up a piece of wood. He said he did it to scare the group.

His barrister Damian Crawford said he could not explain why he assaulted Mr. McLaughlin. “I wasn’t thinking. I don't know why I did it,” he told gardaí.

The group pleaded guilty to various charges of violent disorder, assault and possession of an offensive weapon. Kerr and McDermott also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and Kerr admitted a further assault.

The victims, John Kavanagh, Sean O Fearraigh, Michael Mc Cormack, Sinead Green and Nicola Coyle and Liam McLaughlin had gone to Arena 7 to celebrate the end of the summer holidays.

The group of the four accused had been celebrating a party after the wedding of Maymay’s sister.

The court was told that Maymay had been charged with road traffic matters and that Patterson had been involved in a public order situation but neither McDermott or Kerr had become involved in any further matters involving gardaí.

Judge Aylmer imposed suspended jail sentences on all four men and ordered all four to pay €7,500 in compensation each to the injured group.

A total of €10,000 was given to Sean O Fearraigh to cover dental treatment, a further €1,000 to Daire O'Donnell for another assault with the remainder to be divided evenly amongst the other victims.