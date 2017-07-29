Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, July 29th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Charlie Boyle, Dollie, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- Alan Graham, “Weatherfield”, Glebe, Letterkenny

- Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon

- Hugh McGill, Glen Road, Glenties / Glenmacenive, Glenties

- David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe

- Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, Rannyhual and Calhame

Charlie Boyle, Dollie, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Charlie Boyle, Dollie, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island, at the residence of his daughter Carmel O’Connor in Churchill.

His remains left McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe this afternoon, Saturday, 29th July, at 3pm, for the Arranmore Ferry at 3.30pm, going to Arranmore Island. His remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Crone's Church at 11am on Monday, July 31st. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Alan Graham, “Weatherfield”, Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Alan Graham, "Weatherfield", Glebe, Letterkenny, retired maintenance supervisor, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Alan’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 31st, going to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny for 2pm Service of Thanksgiving with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House private at the request of the deceased. Family and close friends welcome.

Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place peacefully of Maureen Thompson, Main Street, Killygordon, at her home after a short illness.

Remains reposing on Saturday, July 29th, at McCool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal to her home on Sunday, July 30th, at 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home at 10.30am on Monday, July 31st, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patricks's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with cremation afterwards.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the oncology department, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or G. McCool & Son, Funeral Directors.

House is private at the request of the deceased, family and friends are welcome.

Hugh McGill, Glen Road, Glenties / Glenmacenive, Glenties

The death has taken place at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs, of Hugh McGill, Glen Road, Glenties, formerly of Glenmacenive, Glenties.

Removal from Shovlin Funeral Home, Ardara on Friday, 28th July, going to his late residence at the Glen Road.

Removal from there on Sunday morning, July 30th, going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Harbour Lights Patient Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Patrick Kennedy Funeral Director.

David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his residence of David Wallace, Ballyholey, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Sunday, 30th July, at 2pm for service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Raphoe Presbyterian Church and the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, Rannyhual and Calhame

The death has taken place in Essex, England of Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, formerly of Rannyhual and Calhame.

Her ashes will be removed to her sister Brigid O’Donnell’s home in Calhame, Annagry.

Burial in the old graveyard following 11am mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Annagry, on Sunday, July 30th.

House strictly private. Enquiries to Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

