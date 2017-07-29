Weather for Donegal, Saturday, July 29th, 2017

Expect another mix of sunshine and scattered showers today, with some of them heavy. In the evening, a spell of heavy, showery rain will push into the northwest. High temperatures 15 to 19 degrees, with moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty winds.

Rain will spread eastwards tonight, heavy at times with a risk of thunder. While it will clear overnight, there will still be heavy showers following and a continued risk of thunder. Low temperatures 10 to 12 degrees.