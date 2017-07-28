Donegal family gets €147,000 settlement over father's death just hours after daughter's wedding
Patrick McBride (69) was on his way to buy drink for locals in Gweedore who had not been at his daughter’s wedding he fell into the hole
A Donegal family has received a €147,000 settlement over their father’s death just hours after his daughter’s wedding when he fell into an excavated hole on a road just 200 yards from his home.
Patrick McBride (69), a father of eight, was on his way to buy
He could not get out because, it is believed, his arms were trapped under his body and he died.
Proceedings were initially brought by his widow, Grace, against Donegal County Council and Eircom Ltd and Eircom PLC over the accident on September 23rd, 2007.
Following Grace’s death, her son Pierse McBride, of Middletown, Derrybeg, Co Donegal, took over the action on behalf of the family.
The defendants denied liability and the case settled for €147,000 without admission of liability.
In the High Court action, it was claimed a danger had been created on the road and there was alleged failure to complete the works. It was also claimed there was
The claims were denied and it was contended there was contributory negligence on the part of
Joseph McGettigan SC, for the family, said it was a tragic case.
Liability was contested and it was a great concern to the family that the other side pleaded there was contributory negligence due to alleged intoxication, counsel said.
A coroner had ruled out intoxication as a factor in the case and
Approving the settlement, which included €6,000 for loss of a honeymoon for
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on