Operafest coming to Donegal this weekend

What started life as a one-off charity event in 2008 has into an eagerly anticipated event in the south Donegal calendar.

You can come along to Salthill House in Mountcharles tomorrow, Friday, July 28th, or Saturday, July 29th, for yet another "Songs for a Summer Evening" event to celebrate Mountcharles Opera Festival 2017.

Doors open at 7pm each night. Enjoy a glass of wine and a wander in the Salthill House gardens before show starts at 8pm in The Garden Rooms at Salthill House.

Elizabeth Temple’s magnificent garden at Salthill House is the work of 30 years, and a labour of love. The Garden Rooms started life as stables but were cleared ten years ago to become a space that lends itself perfectly to the resounding voices of The Bluestack Chorale.

The Bluestack Chorale is a small chamber choir that was brought together in 2011 to perform at Salthill. In the intervening years they have performed in various locations around Donegal – Glebe Gallery; Churchill and St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart, as part of the Earagail Arts Festival; and Donegal Castle, to name a few.

"Songs for a Summer Evening" is presented by Deborah Cunningham, Paul Martin, Evan McGarrigle and The Bluestack Chorale.