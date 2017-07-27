Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, July 27th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- James ‘Sonny’ Bonner Drimnagh and Lettermacaward

- Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar

- Patrick Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle

- John Mangan, Mossfield, Churchill

- Margaret McMenamin, Meenagolan, Cloghan

- Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, Rannyhual and Calhame

James Bonner Drimnagh and Lettermacaward

The death has taken place at Naas General Hospital of James “Sonny” Bonner late of Drimnagh , Dublin and formerly Ballinacarrick, Lettermacaward.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin funeral home Sandfield Ardara on Friday, July 28th, evening from 4pm with removal to St Bridget's Church Lettermacaward arriving at 6p.m

Funeral mass on Saturday July 29th morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard

Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar

The death has occurred of Gráinne Boyle, née Curran, Kilcar and Teelin.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Louise’s home from 11am today, Thursday July 27th.

Removal from there to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am on Thursday and Friday nights. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of Sligo General Hospital, c/o Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.



Patrick Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Patrick Duffy, late of Drumaweir, Greencastle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there, Friday, July 28th, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Ballybrack with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Pieta House or Greencastle Cliff & Sea Rescue c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Directors, Culdaff.



John Mangan, Mossfield, Churchill

The death has taken place of John Mangan,late of Mossfield, Churchill.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 1pm Friday, July 28th, followed by burial in Gartan Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Irish Wheelchair Association care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.

Margaret McMenamin, Meenagolan, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret McMenamin, late of Meenagolan, Cloghan.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass is on Friday, July 28th, at 11am in St Colmcille’s Church, Fintown with burial afterward in local cemetery.



Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, Rannyhual and Calhame

The death has taken place in Essex, England of Evelyn Kelly O’Donnell, formerly of Rannyhual and Calhame.

Her ashes will be removed to her sister Brigid O’Donnell’s home in Calhame, Annagry.

Burial in the old graveyard following 11am mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Annagry, on Sunday, July 30th.

House strictly private. Enquiries to Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

