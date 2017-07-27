Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, July 27th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar

- Patrick Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle

- John Mangan, Mossfield, Churchill

- Mary McGee, Roscor, Belleek

- Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport

- Robin Scott, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

- Margaret McMenamin, Meenagolan, Cloghan



Gráinne Boyle, Teelin/Kilcar

The death has occurred of Gráinne Boyle, née Curran, Kilcar and Teelin.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Louise’s home from 11am today, Thursday July 27th.

Removal from there to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am on Thursday and Friday nights. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of Sligo General Hospital, c/o Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.



Patrick Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Patrick Duffy, late of Drumaweir, Greencastle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday, July 28th, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Ballybrack with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Pieta House or Greencastle Cliff & Sea Rescue c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Directors, Culdaff.



John Mangan, Mossfield, Churchill

The death has taken place of John Mangan,late of Mossfield, Churchill.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 1pm Friday, July 28th, followed by burial in Gartan Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Irish Wheelchair Association care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.



Mary McGee, Roscor, Belleek

The death has occurred at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, of Mary McGee, née O’Gorman, late of The Cottage, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Reposing at the family home.

Requiem mass on Thursday morning, July 27th at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the patients comfort fund S.W.A.H., c/o Patsy McCauley, funeral director, or any family member. Family time to family and friends on Thursday morning.

Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport

The death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, July 27th, in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Enquiries to Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.



Robin Scott, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Robin Scott, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday July 27th at 1.15pm going to Kilmacrennan Church of Ireland for Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, care of Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.



Margaret McMenamin, Meenagolan, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret McMenamin, late of Meenagolan, Cloghan.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass is on Friday, July 28th, at 11am in St Colmcille’s Church, Fintown with burial afterward in local cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.