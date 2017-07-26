Donegal bishop ordination will be all ticket affair

People wishing to attend the ordination of the next Bishop of Raphoe, Fr Alan McGuckian, on Sunday August 6th are being advised that the event will be admission by ticket only due to limited space at St Eunan’s Cathedral.

The St Eunan’s Cathedral newsletter has been advising people that applications for tickets must be made to the parochial house before tomorrow, Friday July 28th.

“All 33 parishes will be involved in the ceremony and so, due to the limits on space, a ticket will be required to attend. If you would like to attend this ceremony please leave your name in the Parochial House by Friday 28th of July. If it is oversubscribed we will have a draw to select who will attend and represent the parish. This seems to be the fairest way this selection can be done,” it stated.

Father Alan McGuckian SJ, (pictured) has been appointed as the new Bishop of Raphoe by His Holiness Pope Francis.

Bishop elect Fr McGuckian was born on February 26th, 1953, and is the youngest of six children of the late Brian and Pauline McGuckian in Cloughmills, Co Antrim.

No stranger to Donegal he is a keen Irish speaker he has been visiting the Donegal Gaeltacht since 1963.

In Belfast, Father McGuckian has served as chaplain to many of the Gaelscoileanna in the Diocese of Down and Connor and was formerly Chaplain in the University of Ulster.

A special thanksgiving mass is taking place in St Eunan’s Cathedral this evening to mark the 22-year of service of Bishop Philip Boyce ahead of his pending retirement. After the mass a reception will be held in the canteen of Loreto school.