Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, July 26th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Mangan, Mossfield, Churchill

- Mary McGee, Roscor, Belleek

- Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport

- Robin Scott, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

- Margaret McMenamin, Meenagolan, Cloghan

John Mangan, Mossfield, Churchill

The death has taken place of John Mangan,late of Mossfield, Churchill.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 1pm Friday, July 28th, followed by burial in Gartan Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Irish Wheelchair Association care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.



Mary McGee, Roscor, Belleek

The death has occurred at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, of Mary McGee, née O’Gorman, late of The Cottage, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Reposing at the family home.

Requiem mass on Thursday morning, July 27th at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the patients comfort fund S.W.A.H., c/o Patsy McCauley, funeral director, or any family member. Family time to family and friends on Thursday morning.

Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport

The death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, July 27th, in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Enquiries to Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.



Robin Scott, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Robin Scott, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday July 27th at 1.15pm going to Kilmacrennan Church of Ireland for Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, care of Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.



Margaret McMenamin, Meenagolan, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret McMenamin, late of Meenagolan, Cloghan.

Her remains will repose at her home from 6pm today, Wednesday, July 26th, with Rosary at 9.30pm

Funeral Mass is on Friday, July 28th, at 11am in St Colmcille’s Church, Fintown with burial afterward in local cemetery.



