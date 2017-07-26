Sadness in Donegal at death of well-known IWA volunteer John Mangan

There is widespread shock and sadness throughout Donegal at the death of well-known Churchill man, John Mangan.

Mr Mangan, late of Mossfield, Churchill, will be laid to rest in Glendowan on Friday.

He was in his mid-seventies.

A well-known and respected man who was a familiar face at GAA games across the county, as well as a stalwart follower of Donegal, he did a great deal of work to support the Irish Wheelchair Association.

He was a familiar face in Letterkenny where he he sold tickets for the foundation at the Courtyard Shopping Centre and was a highly respected for his friendly personality.

He was the longest-serving member of the IWA in the county, having joined the group on 1963.

He is predeceased by his late wife, Betty, and survived by his son, daughters and wider family circle and many friends.

The removal of his remains is from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest this afternoon, Wednesday, July 26th, at 4pm going to his late residence.

Funeral mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 1pm on Friday, July 28th followed by burial in Gartan Graveyard.