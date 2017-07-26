Weather
A fresher day in store for Donegal with mixed weather conditions
Cruit Island pier with Owey island in the background.
A fresher day today in many parts of Donegal.
The morning will see hazy sunny spells and showers in breezy conditions.
Some of the shower may turn heavier at times as the spread from the west.
The northern half of the country may even experience thundery conditions later today.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with fresh, gusty west to southwest winds.
