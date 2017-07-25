Book competition : We have a winner!

The winner of the recent Donegal Democrat free book give away was Bríd Burgess of New Park, Moville.

Bríd was drawn out of a number of entrants in a draw for a signed copy of “Watching the Daisies: Life lessons In The Importance of Slow” by west Donegal author, Brigid P. Gallagher.

Her memoir was published in November 2016 and tells of her life, travel, how she has been battling back against fibromyalgia through natural health, organic gardening and learning to live life a relaxed slow pace.

One online review stated: “Brigid P. Gallagher’s ‘Watching the Daisies’ is not only an armchair traveller’s dream, it is also a mine of information for anybody suffering from symptoms of fibromyalgia; fatigue, aches and pains, and irritable bowel problems in particular.”

Many thanks to all those who entered.