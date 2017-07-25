News
Councillors have narrowly voted to approve a €2m safety works scheme on one of the Donegal’s busiest roads
Warning of traffic chaos in Letterkenny
Councillors have voted to approve a €2m safety work scheme on the N56 in Letterkenny between the Polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts.
The council voted by 12 votes to 11 at Monday’s meeting of the council to approve a safety improvement scheme at the N56 in Letterkenny between the Polestar roundabout and the Dry Arch roundabout.
The work is expected to last ten months, but
The stretch of road has seen a number serious accidents in recent years which led to calls for safety measures to be put in place.
However, some
Cllr Liam Blaney (FF) said he feared the work will have a hugely damaging effect on the 35,000 vehicles that use the road daily and businesses, both in the immediate area and in Letterkenny as a whole.
“I believe it will have a high impact on
Cllr James Pat McDaid (FF) echoed the views, saying he had “huge reservations” about the work going ahead at this time.
A new speed limit of 80
The council’s director of services for roads and transportation, John McLaughlin, said the issues on the road were caused by the propensity of vehicles to cross white lines and make right turns.
“This is a safety scheme, this is about safety,” he said. “There is a high propensity for crossovers and head-on collisions. When there is an accident, as we have seen, it is entirely shut down, and that is far, far worse than any construction.”
Independent
“I believe we will have to suffer the pain in short time to reap the benefits in the long term.”
Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh (FG) agreed and said the council would be “foolish” not to proceed when the money is available. “If something does happen from a safety point of view, I don’t want to have to tell people we didn’t do it.”
