Man arrested in Donegal search operation released

A man arrested in connection with the discovery of a firearm and ammunition in Donegal at the weekend has been released from custody.

The man in his twenties was arrested in Convoy on Sunday under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

He was released on Monday evening. The Garda press office said a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Local gardaí assisted by the Regional Support Unit searched a house near Convoy as part of a planned operation on Sunday.