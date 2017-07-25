News
Green light for €19m Ballyshannon hospital development
The 80-bed nursing unit will cater for long stay, short stay and dementia patients in the north west
Am image of the three-storey extension to the rear of the existing Sheil Hospital. (Image courtesy of Rhatigan Architects.)
The €19-million three-storey extension to the rear of the existing Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon will be the second phase of development at the hospital after last October’s opening of the HSE’s new €8 million Primary Care Centre at the site of St. Catherine’s Convent.
A new road network will link the development back into the town
Fine Gael TD for Sligo,
“This new development will be a major development for Ballyshannon town, south
“I will continue to liaise with the HSE and the Minister for Health on this issue to ensure that funding for the next phase of this development is made available to Ballyshannon as quickly as possible.”
Ian Pudney, director of Rhatigan Architects said the company was delighted that planning permission had been granted for the company's design.
He said work is expected to start early next year.
“This significant project is a three-storey extension to the rear of the existing Sheil Hospital, designed as two separate wings that sit atop a brick plinth and are interconnected to the existing building via a lightweight glass structure," he said.
