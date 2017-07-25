Green light for €19m Ballyshannon hospital development

A 80-bed nursing unit in south Donegal , which will cater for long stay, short stay and dementia patients in the north west, has been granted planning permission.

The €19-million three-storey extension to the rear of the existing Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon will be the second phase of development at the hospital after last October’s opening of the HSE’s new €8 million Primary Care Centre at the site of St. Catherine’s Convent.

A new road network will link the development back into the town centre .

Fine Gael TD for Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal Tony McLoughlin welcomed the news.

“This new development will be a major development for Ballyshannon town, south Donegal and the entire north west region and it will ensure that the people of this region will continue to be provided with spacious, safe and modern health infrastructure facilities into the future," he said.

“I will continue to liaise with the HSE and the Minister for Health on this issue to ensure that funding for the next phase of this development is made available to Ballyshannon as quickly as possible.”

Ian Pudney, director of Rhatigan Architects said the company was delighted that planning permission had been granted for the company's design.

He said work is expected to start early next year.

“This significant project is a three-storey extension to the rear of the existing Sheil Hospital, designed as two separate wings that sit atop a brick plinth and are interconnected to the existing building via a lightweight glass structure," he said.