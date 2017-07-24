Donegal Councillors hold minute silence for Bruckless road victims

Donegal County Council held a minute's silence this morning in memory of the three women from Bruckless who died tragically in a three-car collision in Co. Louth in the early hours of Friday morning.

The mark of respect was proposed by Donegal Municipal District chairman, councillor Tom Conaghan.

A planned sitting of Letterkenny District Court was also postponed today, Monday, with all the planned court business being adjourned to Friday, July 28th following the deaths that included the mother and sister of court administrator, Geoffery McGonigle.

In Donegal town District Court, all cases listed for hearing were also vacated as a mark of respect.

Margaret McGonigle, 69, Mairéad Mundy, 37, and Rachel Cassidy Battles, 39, died in a three-car collision as they made their way home to Donegal from Dublin Airport on Friday.

All three women were laid to rest this afternoon following services at the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal in Bruckless.