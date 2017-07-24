Altan collection to be launched in Donegal Gaeltacht

Altan: The Tunes, the group's first printed collection of instrumental music, will be launched tomorrow evening, Tuesday, in Gaoth Dobhair.

The new book spans 30 years, 12 studio albums and includes 222 tunes, looking the history, folklore and the composers and musical heroes from whom the music was collected.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta presenter Áine Ní Churráin will launch the collection at 8.30pm, Tuesday, July 25th, at the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

Each chapter begins with an insight into the thought process behind the making of each album, and an in-depth introduction from Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh that paints a vivid picture of the people, places and events that inspired the band to begin and to continue its journey:

“We play music which came from people that we loved and respected and were proud to know as friends. As is the cycle of life, a lot of these wonderful musicians are no longer with us, but their music and memories and stories remain. Their legacy is what is here in this book and above all we try to carry their humanity in every note.”

There's more at Altan's Facebook page and the band's website, https://altan.ie