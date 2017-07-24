Donegal gardaí have seized a firearm and ammunition
Man arrested during operation near Convoy
Gardaí in Donegal have seized a firearm along with ammunition and arrested a man.
The arrest was made during an operation in Convoy yesterday.
A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Letterkenny Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.
Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.
