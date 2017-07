Donegal gardaí have seized a firearm and ammunition

Gardaí in Donegal have seized a firearm along with ammunition and arrested a man.

The arrest was made during an operation in Convoy yesterday.

At approximately 6pm local gardaí assisted by the Regional Support Unit searched a house near Convoy as part of a planned operation. During the search gardaí recovered a firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Letterkenny Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.