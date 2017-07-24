Bruckless prepares to lay victims of Louth road crash to rest today

The tranquil village of Bruckless is this morning united in grief as it prepares to bury the three women who lost their lives in Friday's early morning collision in County Louth.

Margaret McGonigle, 69, Mairéad Mundy, 37, and Racheal Cassidy Battles, 39, died in a three-car collision as they made their way home to Donegal from Dublin Airport.

Racheal’s six-year-old daughter, who was also in the car, was yesterday recovering in hospital.

Services for Margaret McGonigle and her daughter Mairéad Mundy will be held at 11am in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal in Bruckless today.

The service of Rachel Cassidy Battles will take place in the same church at 2.30pm today. Huge crowds are expected to attend both services.

The three women were close friends and lived together on the leafy residential estate of Ballyloughan in Bruckless. Speaking to the Donegal Democrat, Fr. James Sweeney said the entire community will support those who have been affected by the tragedy.

“The whole community is absolutely shocked and devastated at the loss of three people in such a small community.

“In all my 32 years, I've never dealt with such loss of life, a mother, a daughter and a friend in one incident. It's heartbreaking,” he said. “They have come out in huge numbers to pray for those who are deceased, the injured and those affected by the tragedy,” he added.