Donegal man charged with having 334 child porn images

A 59-year-old Letterkenny man has appeared in court charged with possession of hundreds of child pornogrpahy images.

Hugh McBride of Coaksley Collage, Old Town, Letterkenny appeared at Letterkenny District Court.

He is charged with possession of 334 images of boys under the age of 17 contrary to section six of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

McBride was remanded by Judge Paul Kelly to appear before Letterkenny District Court on October 19th.