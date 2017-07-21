Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, July 21st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mairead Munday, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

- Margaret McGonigle, Castlereagh, Bruckless

- Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

- Merricks Tinney, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham

- Francis Joseph McGinley, Loughmult, Bruckless

- Bridget McGrath, Drumherrive, Ramelton

- Bridget Hanlon, Toome, Lettermacward

- Michael Gara, Glasgow and Glencolmcille

- Celine Gillespie, Glencovitt, Ballybofey

Mairead Munday, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Mairead Munday, née McGonigle, late of Ballyloughan, Bruckless.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Margaret McGonigle, Castlereagh, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Margaret McGonigle, late Castlereagh, Bruckless.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Merricks Tinney, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Merricks Tinney, late of Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

His remains will be reposing at his residence from 8pm on Friday evening, July 21st.

Funeral from there on Sunday, July 23rd, at 2pm for Service in Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham at 2.30pm , with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am



Rose McLoughlin (nee Maguire), Cloghore, Ballyshannon,

The death has occurred at Sligo University hospital of Rose McLoughlin, née Maguire, Cloghore, Ballyshannon,.

Reposing at the family home.

Arriving at Saint Patrick’s Church Ballyshannon on Saturday, July 22nd, for 11am Requiem mass followed by Interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Alzheimers Society or The Rock Nursing Unit c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. House Private to Family on Saturday morning



Francis Joseph McGinley, Loughmult, Bruckless

The death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Francis Joseph McGinley, late of Loughmult, Bruckless.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 22nd, at 12 noon in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, patients comfort fund, care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Family time from 10 pm to 11 am.





Bridget Hanlon, Toome, Lettermacward

The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Bridget Hanlon, late of Toome, Lettermacward.



Her remains will be reposing at her home from 10am morning Saturday 22nd July.



Funeral Mass on Monday is at 11am in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacward with interment in the New Cemetery.



House Private please from 11pm until 10am.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Aras Gweedore, c/o any family member or Sean Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Michael Gara, Glasgow and Glencolmcille

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael Gara, late of 273 Bellahouston Drive, Mosspark, Glasgow and formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday 25th July in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Cardonald at 10am.

Burial will take place afterwards in Linn Cemetery, Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Celine Gillespie, Glencovitt, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Celine Gillespie, late of Glencovitt, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at her home from 5pm today, Friday July 21st.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday July 23rd at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to St.Joseph’s Hospital patients comfort fund, C/O any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.