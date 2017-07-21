O'Hehir's Café and Bakery fully reopens in Letterkenny

Nine months after a fire seriously damaged their premises, the popular O’Hehir’s Bakery and Cáfe on Letterkenny’s Main Street reopened today.

The well-known business was badly affected by the blaze that also saw a number of residential apartments at the rear of the building evacuated. Other local business were also affected when a large fire took place in an underground car park last September.

O’Hehir’s re-opened the bakery section of the business within a short time of the fire, but their café area was closed off until structural work was complete.

Today their loyal customers got a look at the new and improved seating area for the first time.



Manager Seamus Nallan, said it had been a difficult nine months. He said the fire greatly impacted on his business, but he was delighted to finally have the full business opened to the public again.

“It has affected us for the last nine months since September. We had the front part of the bakery business opened initially, but we did lose a lot of business. We have a very loyal staff so we are very lucky that way. We had to wait for all the steel works to be done before we could go ahead and start work on anything. In the last few weeks the local tradesmen have been very busy once we could give them the go ahead, and they have really helped,” Seamus told the Donegal Democrat/Donegal People’s Press.

The company employs ten staff and now have a new and improved seating area where they offer there great range of cakes, sandwiches and lunches.



