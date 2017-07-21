Donegal women who died in Co. Louth crash named

The three Donegal women who died in the early morning road crash in Co Louth have been named.

Margaret McGonigle of Castlereagh, Bruckless; her daughter Mairead Munday of Ballyloughan, Bruckless; and Rachel Battles of Ballyloughan, Bruckless died in the three-car collision which occurred on the main Dublin to Derry near Ardee at about one o’clock this morning.

They were returning home to Donegal from Dublin Airport after a holiday.

Two men were seriously injured and have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and will remain closed for the day.

Diversions are in place, but gardaí are asking motorists using the M1 to divert at Junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 687 1130, the Garda confidential line, 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.