Emergency funding approved for three Donegal Schools

The approval for emergency works at three Donegal schools has been welcomed by Donegal TD, Joe McHugh.

Minister McHugh was informed of the details by his colleague Minister Richard Bruton.

The schools – in Doochary, Fintra and Killybegs and Arranmore – will be informed about details of the improvement works shortly.

Scoil Naisiunta Fhionntra is receiving funding towards roof works.

Meanwhile funding is also being released for Special Needs Projects at Scoil Naisiunta Dubh Choradh in Doochary and Niall Mór National School in Killybegs.

“I welcome the release of this funding to all three schools today,” said McHugh.

“I know the schools concerned had been waiting for the funding and I am delighted to tell them this has now happened.

“I want to thank Minister Bruton and the Department for agreeing the funding today.”

No details are given of the amount of funding approved by the School Building Unit, as the publication of the amount of grant aid sanctioned could prejudice the tendering process for an individual project.

The School Building Unit will issue detailed letters on the relevant projects directly to the school authorities and these letters will inform the school authorities of the amount of grant aid sanctioned by the Department.