Showery day in store for Donegal weather, Friday, July 21st
Tra Na Rossan, Downings.
A showery day in store across Donegal with it turning heavy at times.
It may also be prolonged in places.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate variable winds, but becoming strong at times along the west coast.
Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow weather warning stating that “thundery rain leading to possible accumulations of 30 to 50mm” in Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry.
