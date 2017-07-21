The Burtonport Summer Festival returns to Donegal

There’s loads of family fun and activities coming up when the 41st annual Burtonport Summer Festival returns to the coastal west Donegal village this weekend.

The festival runs from July 21st to 29th, with a full schedule of music, heritage walks, a day trip to Rutland Island and sea safaris, a teddy bears’ picnic, a lip-syncing competition, sports, and loads of novelty events.

The official opening ceremony takes place on Saturday evening, following two full days of festival events.

At 9pm on Saturday, July 22nd, the community parade, with marching bands, floats, sporting clubs and organisations, kicks off from the church carpark, heading to the festival platform at the pier.

Following the parade, the 2017 festival will be officially opened by Pat Conaghan, in recognition of his more than 30 years as a teacher and principal of St. Columba’s National School in Acres.

Music highlights over the festival include open-air music with David Craig at 9pm on Thursday, July 27th. The week’s line-up also includes Ritchie Remo, Lightning Strikes, Gary Fitzpatrick, Danny and James, Realtai and Trad na nÓg.

Triona Boner of the festival committee said the festival always receives strong local support and many people come to the festival for their holidays.

“We're a new committee that have taken it on after a very successful commitee got it up to the great 40th last year, and hopefully we can continue the trend,” Triona said. She serves on the committee with Annette Gallagher, Séamus O'Donnell and Rosemary Gallagher.

Visit the Burtonport Festival Facebook page for the full programme.