Donegal's Gola Island hosts Féile Ghabhla

The annual Gola Festival, Féile Ghabhla, returns to Gola Island this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, July 22nd and 23rd.

The ferry, “Cricket”, will make regular trips to the island during both days of the festival, leaving from the pier at Magheragallon, Port Úr.

The féile opens at 1.30pm on Saturday, followed at 2pm with a historical walk on the Bealach na Gaeltachta route.

There will also be sea trips on the Cricket around the island at 3.30pm, and at 5pm the photographic exhibition, “Aúil Siar”, will be officially opened.

The festival continues on Sunday with mid-day screening of films and television documentaries relating to Gola.

At 2.30pm, Liam Maloney will hold a photographic class, and at 3pm a Mass will be held on the pier, followed by the blessing of the boats.

Local musicians will take part in a trad session on the pier at 4pm.

For details on the ferry service, contact 087 224 5881.