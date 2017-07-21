A Swell Time on Donegal's Arranmore

The fourth annual Swell Festival takes place this weekend (Friday July 21st to Sunday July 23rd) in the scenic setting of Arranmore island off the Donegal coast.

There’s loads to like about Swell. First off is the location – when the weather’s good there’s few places as nice as Arranmore. Second is the size. With numbers somewhere about the 500+ mark there’s a real community feel to it where everybody ends up talking to everybody.

The most important thing about any festival, of course, is the line up and here Swell doesn’t disappoint. There’s over 50 acts on two stages over three days of live music, comedy, DJ’s, poetry and general fun and games.

Big names in the line up include Mundy, Altered Hours, Mark Geary, Moya Brennan and The California Feetwarmers. Local acts are also well represented with the likes of Makings, Mark Black, Kate O'Callaghan and Without Willow also on the bill.

The other thing to love about Swell is its affordability. Tickets are ridiculously great value, ranging in price from €25 for a day ticket to €70 for a three-day ticket, which includes camping. The festival prides itself on being family friendly and kids under 12 go free. Anybody under 18 has to accompanied by a responsible adult – something that might be in short supply come Sunday evening!

The festival gates open at 5pm on Friday evening, with things coming to a close at midnight on Sunday (on the festival stages at any rate, I dare say there’ll be impromptu fun to be had well into the wee small hours).

For the full line up, ticket information, ferry information and anything else you might need to now check out the website at swellfestival.com