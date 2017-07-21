More picks from Earagail Arts in Donegal

The 2017 Earagail Arts Festival has enjoyed a great couple of weeks, with crowds flocking to events from Malin to Letterkenny to Ballybofey.

The festival enters the home straight this weekend. A highlight of the remaining programme is Swell Festival which takes place on Arranmore Island from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd. Meanwhile here’s my take of the best of the remaining mainland shows.

Friday July 21st Recommended: "Every Brilliant Thing" at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, a seven year olds list of everything that is brilliant about the world is heart wrenching, hilarious and possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see.

Also worth a look: seven-piece Dixieland jazz / 1920 New Orleans throwbacks The California Feetwarmers are in Rathmullan house for the first of 3 Earagail Arts gigs. They're also at the Teach Hiudaí Beag's in Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair, at 10pm on Saturday, July 22nd, and at the Mountain Stage of the Swell Festival on Arranmore Island on Sunday, July 23rd.

Saturday July 22nd: Recommended: Comedy icon Frank Carson is at An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny.